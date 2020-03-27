Cat Wishing you would all just leave

Written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 27 March 2020

I did warn you.....

Cats all over the country are now wishing you would all just leave.

Tiddles Smith. an 11-year-old Tabby, told us, 'At first, it seemed like fun, spending more time with them and the kids, but now it is just so boring. All of this stroking, and baby talk. No, Tiddles doesn't like being stroked, and Tiddles is not your fur-baby. Leave me alone. I have claws, and can vomit on demand, so if you don't want to be cleaning that up for the rest of the time we are stuck together, leave me be.'

Chloe Smith said, 'Oooh, Tiddles, don't be like that, you know we all love you.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

