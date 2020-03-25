Watch Brian Asshat's guide to Paper-Clip curation on Youtube

Chutney on the Fritz's famous resident, Brian Asshat, has launched his own video on Youtube, the world's first, and, perhaps only, guide to paper-clip curation.

'I noticed something,' said the charming 64-year-old, 'that a lot of people were launching educational videos on Youtube, and I thought, as you do, that that was something I should give some thought to doing.'

The grammar Nazi and thrower of shoes continued: 'Everybody sees a paperclip as a useful object to have, but I see them as objects of beauty, each one a finely hand-crafted example of their craft, so I have quite a collection of, probably, more than 20,000 of them. So, a five-minute video of each will give plenty of scope for time-wasting.'