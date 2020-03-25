Watch Brian Asshat's guide to Paper-Clip curation on Youtube

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 25 March 2020

image for Watch Brian Asshat's guide to Paper-Clip curation on Youtube
Oh my God, my life is now complete. Thank you Brian.

Chutney on the Fritz's famous resident, Brian Asshat, has launched his own video on Youtube, the world's first, and, perhaps only, guide to paper-clip curation.

'I noticed something,' said the charming 64-year-old, 'that a lot of people were launching educational videos on Youtube, and I thought, as you do, that that was something I should give some thought to doing.'

The grammar Nazi and thrower of shoes continued: 'Everybody sees a paperclip as a useful object to have, but I see them as objects of beauty, each one a finely hand-crafted example of their craft, so I have quite a collection of, probably, more than 20,000 of them. So, a five-minute video of each will give plenty of scope for time-wasting.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

