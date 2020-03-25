Nightmare Coronavirus Succession Scenario Could See Meghan Crowned Queen

Written by Dewani Unhatched

Wednesday, 25 March 2020

image for Nightmare Coronavirus Succession Scenario Could See Meghan Crowned Queen
One is NOT amused!

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced, resulting in a revised succession schedule that could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being crowned King and Queen, while living abroad in Canada.

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested, but does not have the virus. It is now feared that the Prince may have infected his son William and his three children.

Plans are now being drawn up, so that, if the two heirs are unable to ascend the throne, Harry will be crowned king and, in a bizarre twist, if Harry himself contracts the virus, and snuffs it, then Meghan will be crowned as monarch.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne last saw the Queen briefly on the 12 March. Three days earlier, mother and son had more protracted contact during the Commonwealth Day Service. Subsequently, Charles and William, along with his family, played Twister at Balmoral, increasing fears that the royal line could indeed all be infected, apart from Harry, who is self-isolating with his wife and child in Canada.

If the scenario becomes reality, Harry and Meghan will rule from Canada.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more