Acclaimed Britsh thespian, Dame Helen Mirren, will dress as the Queen, during the lockdown, it has been announced.

Since winning many awards for dressing as the Queen, Mirren will, during the next few months, dress as Queen Elizabeth II. This is due to practising for her role in the sequel, and the fact that she will be staying in all of the time.

Speaking on social media earlier, Nerd Clueless Buffoon said, 'I don't think that it is actually true, but I would like to think it is. I have a rich fantasy life, and Aslan does actually live in my wardrobe.'

There is no truth to this story. There never is.