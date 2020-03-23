Ethiopia to hold benefit concert for Brits

Musicians in Ethiopia are coming together to hold a benefit concert on Wednesday, to raise money for people in the UK impacted upon by the coronavirus.

The concert named “Now It's Your Turn", will be held on Wednesday at the Addis Ababa Stadium. The show will feature artists like Abu Takiniti, Joshua Ngomo, Boy Band Takitthat, The Mamas and the Papa Buffaloes, The Triceratops, LL Cool Mandela, The Rice and Beans Express, The Hummus Brothers, The Gazelle Girls, Johhny Turdmore and Bucks Fizz.

Tickets for the show were already sold out Friday, but it will also be broadcast on live TV across the world.