Everybody feeling that they are the odd one who never leaves the house

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 25 March 2020

Oh my god, a talking lion. This won't end well, will it?

There is confusion around the world, as everyone is now feeling like the odd one who never leaves the house.

Noted social expert, Gussie, said on Facebook, 'I feel like Boo Radley right now. I never leave the house, and everyone thinks I am a bit strange.'

Sally from down the end of the road said, 'The only person that speaks to me is Sophie Raworth, on the news.'

Bob from around the corner, said, 'I really don't know what to think. What if I see no-one else for the rest of time? What if this is all there is? Watching the news until we become so bored we just........'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

