Man Gets Trapped Between Train And Platform

Written by Moys Kenwood

Tuesday, 24 March 2020

image for Man Gets Trapped Between Train And Platform
The one place you don't want to get stuck waiting for a train

A man who tried to avoid paying for a train ticket, and then had to take evasive action as the train's conductor arrived, had to be rescued, after falling from the vehicle, and becoming trapped between it and the station platform where it had come to a halt.

Ian Shuttlecock, of Winchester, boarded the train at the town's small railway station by stealth, entering via a field and over a fence, and without bothering to trouble the ticket machine.

As the train rattled along on its way to Oxford, Shuttlecock noticed its conductor approaching - checking and clipping passengers' tickets - and made for the exit, just as the next stop at Basingstoke loomed large.

A frantic 30-second wait ended when the vehicle's doors opened, and Shuttlecock burst out into the open air, slipping awkwardly as he did, ending up in the one place he wished he hadn't - in the Gap.

Much struggling and writhing was in vain, until other alighting passengers gave assistance, and Shuttlecock was freed from his trap. He grimaced, brushed himself down, and started to shuffle away, when, from behind him, came the conductor's voice:

"Tickets from Winchester, please!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Skoob1999Trains




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more