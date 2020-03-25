Couple arguing over the last Rollo

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 25 March 2020

No, you have it Meghan. Thanks, Harry, I will.

Today in Mithering on the Trent, married couple Shane and Sindy Walsingham are arguing over who has the last Rollo. The argument is now in its third day.

Shane said, 'I love Sindy, I really do, but I like Rollos as well, and as we don't know when we can get some more, it seems like we will be arguing for a while longer.'

Sindy said, 'as much as I love Shane, I like chocolate more, but I know that if I just take it, and eat it, it will be an argument we will have forever. We will be at our fortieth wedding anniversary, and it will come up.'

Shane said, 'of course, I could just secretly eat it, and say it was the cat.'

The Rollo itself said, 'This is getting so boring now. If they don't eat me soon, I will go and join the circus.'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

