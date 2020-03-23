Tea-boy only making tea for himself now

Written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 23 March 2020

Bbbrrrrrr...it is a bit nippy, isn't it?

Shane Thompson, a twenty-four-year-old graduate, is only making tea for himself, now his office has shut down, and he is in self-isolation.

'I spent three years studying Greek philosophy, and then I got a job at Carpet Warehouse in the high street. I have been there for three years, and I am still not let out on the shop floor, so making tea, and the occasional trip to the shop-floor to see if staff morale has lifted is all I get to do.'

'When it gets to hometime, I pour all of the available drinks away, and wash up eight mugs. So I do that here as well, just to keep me practised, and ready for when the call to return comes. I am looking forward to the weekend when Wendy in Accounts says she will do the washing up, but she never does, so that there is mould in all of the cups. That is the real highlight of my week.'

'I have wasted my life.'

