Man Has Novel Idea For Shoeshine Business

Written by Moys Kenwood

Friday, 20 March 2020

image for Man Has Novel Idea For Shoeshine Business
Would you let this man anywhere near your shoes?

An entrepreneur from Camden, in London, has come up with a novel idea for his on-the-street shoeshine business - he will shine customers' shoes with his head!

Bob Tickle, 42, set up his chair and stool outside St. Pancras railway station almost two years ago, polishing and buffing-up the boots and shoes of members of the brogue-wearing class, but has struggled to find enough regular customers to make the enterprise worthwhile.

Until now, that is.

He had the brainstorm after being repeatedly reminded by endless government Coronavirus advice to wash his hands thoroughly, and to avoid unnecessary hand contact.

He decided, there and then, to clean the customers' footwear with his mohawk, thus avoiding any cross-infection from his filthy hands, whilst adding novelty to the polishing process.

He said:

"Attracting business isn't easy, so it's about time I started using my head."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

