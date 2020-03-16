Man dusting down his Accordion

Written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 16 March 2020

Completely out of tune, and covered in dust: Brian Asshat

All-round very strange chappy Brian Asshat has decided to add one more oddity to his bow, and, in a time of self-isolation, has decided to re-learn the accordion that he hasn't touched since his schooldays.

Completely out of tune, and covered in dust, Brian told us, 'I was quite the hit with the young ladies at school, I can tell you that for nothing. So, I thought, while I have a bit of spare time, I would find old Delilah here, and see what I remembered'.

Wheezing air out of the bellows, Brian continued, 'See, she sounds great, doesn't she? Any time now, I will be playing Lady of Spain, just you see'.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

