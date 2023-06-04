Bezos-Musk Inc., buys the rights to March Madness 2024 for $1.9 billion

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 June 2023

image for Bezos-Musk Inc., buys the rights to March Madness 2024 for $1.9 billion
The NCAA College Tournament is in for some changes.

Sports Bet Gazette writer Pico de Gallo has just broken the story that the biggest corporation in the world, Bezos-Musk Inc., has just purchased the rights to March Madness 2024.

De Gallo stated that the price for the rights was $2.7 billion. NBC bid $1.2 billion, and ESPN bid $1.4 billion.

Next year the collegiate basketball tournament will go from 68 teams to 136 teams.

De Gallo pointed out that there will be several rules changes, namely teams will no longer be allowed to bring along palm readers like North Carolina State and Sacajawea State did this past year.

Also, teams will not be allowed to wear rainbow colored basketball shoes, because it is very distracting.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

