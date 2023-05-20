In a stunning twist that has left NCAA March Madness fans shocked, Coach Lomax Lincazewski of the San Diego State Aztecs has dropped a bombshell: SDS may sit out the 2024 March Madness tournament.

According to Pico de Gallo from The Sports Bet Gazette, Coach Lincazewski expressed his frustration over what he perceived as preferential treatment given to lesser-known teams like Bayou State University, The Land of Cotton University, and Left Coast University. Their coaches and players received more media coverage compared to the San Diego State squad.

The NCAA Rules and Policy Committee swiftly responded, calling out Coach Lincazewski for his tantrum-like behavior. They suggested he focus on preparing his team to play ball instead of acting like a "titty baby" and whining like a spoiled Beverly Hills brat.

SIDENOTE: Some March Madness fans speculate that Coach Lincazewski's sour attitude stems from his team's crushing defeat in the NCAA March Madness championship game, where they were mercilessly trounced by the UConn Huskies with a final score of 76-59.