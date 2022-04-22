Aaron Rodgers Loves How Danica Patrick Can Quickly Transform Herself Into a Human Coffee Table

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 22 April 2022

Danica says she keep slim, trim, and fit by doing 200 foot stool push-ups daily.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - (Sports Satire) - Aaron Rodgers recently told Carolina Chipotle, with Bedroom Pillow Talk that he is one of the luckiest guys in the entire world.

"The Allstate Kid" and super star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers told Miss Chipotle, that he has never had a girlfriend like Danni (Danica Patrick) who will literally do anything in the world to please him.

Rodgers grinned like the Colorado cat that swallowed the California canary as he said that Danni will give him a you-know-what on the livingroom floor, she'll blank him off on the backyard hammock, and just a few days ago she gladly juggled his ba*ls while they were in line at a McDonalds drive thru.

Carolina asked Aaron if he will ever ask Miss Patrick to become Mrs. Danica Rodgers. The Big A, paused for a moment and as he rolled his eyes he answered that he does not want to jinx their relationship, so the answer is a "Probably not." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

