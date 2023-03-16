NHL San Jose Sharks & Anaheim Ducks Lobby League To Join Forces To Become One Half Decent Team

New York, NY – If you’ve watched any professional hockey at all this season, or even just glanced at the standings, you’ll know that two squads really stand out for how badly they suck. Those two teams just happen to be a couple of California clubs up or down I-5 from one another, depending on one’s perspective. In hockey distance, they’re really not that far apart.

First there’s a chipper old pack of pals that play to the north called the Sharks. Hi Sharks! Then on the south side there’s a group of gamers that give it all they got called the Ducks. Hi Ducks! And the two they’re both in the same division.

So that same division we’ve just spoken of is bottom heavy with a full helping of West Coast worst coast. And that sucks for everybody; the fans, the players; the management; the sportscasters; every fucking body. But recently these two cities San Jose and Anaheim came together, each meeting halfway down or up I-5, and had a great idea. They both conceded, “Like hey… Your goalkeeping sucks but so does ours. And your power play bites ass just like ours. Why don’t we like join forces; defenses; and offenses; and power plays; and coaching… Oh yeah definitely coaching… And just make one average mediocre somewhat watchable team?” What a great freakin’ idea, right?

This polite and friendly conversation, which started way back in California, has finally found its way all the way over to league headquarters in New York, NY. We’ll see if the league joins in on all the excitement and lets it happen. Go Shark-Ducks-Duck-Sharks! Can’t wait! We love ya!