Recreational athlete misses locker room banter, can't wait to catch up on latest pubic hairstyles

Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Local athlete Jeff Miller announced today he can't wait for the restart of his men's ice hockey league so he can stay up-to-date with the latest news and pubic hair fashions.

"While chatting about stocks or listening to the latest raunchy joke, I always like to check out my friends' nether regions to get ideas for personal grooming," Miller said. He added: "Dieter, our 'Hirsute Hessian', he's a true metrosexual. Sometimes, he cuts letters and patterns into his pubes, even above his belly."

Miller, who also plays racquetball, continued: "I've been letting my bush grow out, just in case there's a new style. At home, I've tried using gel to sculpt a few swirls. It looks OK, but I'm nervous to show it off. I'll probably start a group chat and post a few pics, see what the guys think. I don't want to undress and be that guy who's showing off a mane when everyone else is shaved and waxed."

When asked, Miller promised to post his photos on the Spoof.

