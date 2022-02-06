The Peruvian Women’s Ice Hockey Team Is Disqualified

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 6 February 2022

image for The Peruvian Women’s Ice Hockey Team Is Disqualified
The two best players on the Peruvian Ice Hockey team are sisters Panchita (L) and Sanchita (R) Cuernavaca.

BEIJING, China – (Winter Olympics Satire) – China’s Fortune Cookie News Agency has announced that the highly touted Peruvian women’s ice hockey team has been sent home.

According to Olympic Committee officials, it was discovered that in Peru’s game against Greenland, which the Peruvian muchachas won 6-0, they were found to have used hollowed out hockey pucks.

The use of hockey pucks that have been physically tampered with has been outlawed since the early 90s.

A hockey puck manufacturer from Milwaukee, Wisconsin explained that when hockey pucks are hollowed out it makes them travel much faster and they're almost impossible to stop; short of shooting them with a semi-automatic rifle.

SIDENOTE: The Peruvian team was shocked when it was learned that one of the players, Martina De La Cantina decided to defect to China.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Ice HockeyPeruThe 2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsWinter Olympics

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more