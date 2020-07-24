SEATTLE (Funny Sport News) – After several contests, and over 30,000 suggestions, the new National Hockey League expansion team has decided on a nickname.

The owners of the NHL team said that it was a very difficult choice but they picked the Krakens.

They mentioned that there were several excellent choices, such as the Slews, in honor of the great racehorse, Seattle Slew, and the name Sasquatch, in honor of the great Big Foot character, who has been spotted in the Seattle area at least 700 times since the 70s.

One 9-year-old fan named Susie suggested three somewhat appropriate names, the Seattle Rioters, the Seattle Looters, and the Seattle Anti-Trumpers.

The name Kraken is the name of a mythical sea creature, that is believed to have swallowed the Japanese aircraft carrier the JS Sushi back during the fierce naval Battle of The Hula Skirts during World War II.