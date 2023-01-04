The Houston Texans, Who Are The Worst Team In The NFL, Are Moving

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 4 January 2023

image for The Houston Texans, Who Are The Worst Team In The NFL, Are Moving
The San Antonio Texans will play rent free in the Alamadome for 10 years.

HOUSTON - (Sports Satire) - Jenny Jo Viper, a reporter with Sports Buzz has just broken the story that the NFL's bottom-dweller, the Houston Texans are moving to San Antonio.

Texans owner Janice McNair, who is 86½, informed Sports Buzz that the team's 2022 record of 2-13-1 is positively pathetic and it is not acceptable.

She noted that the attendance to the Texan's game was worse than many area Houston high school games.

McNair even tried different promotions to get attendance up. She stated that their "Buy Three Tacos and Get a Butterball Turkey Free" promotion failed miserably.

She also said that her "Free Lone Star Beer" promotion only managed to draw in 8,000 fans.

SIDENOTE: Miss Viper says Mrs. McNair is thrilled to be moving the team down to San Antonio, Texas, and she plans on changing the team colors from red, white, and blue to midnight black and metallic silver.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Houston TexansNFL

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more