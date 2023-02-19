Super Bowl LVII MVP Player Patrick Mahomes To Star In His Autobiographical Movie "Hey Y'all, Injuries Ain't Shit."

KANSAS CITY - (Sports Satire) - Hollywood beckoned and the Super Bowl's MVP player, said, here I am y'all.

Patrick Mahomes' business manager, has announced that Patrick has agreed to star as himself in the new autobiography film from Tri-Moon Pictures.

Mahomes, who was given his very first toy football at the age of 9 days, began tossing around the toy pigskin at the age of 2.

Patrick's father said that little "Patty" could toss the ball a total of 65 yards, at the young age of 4.

Once he even hit a blue jay in flight, but luckily when the bird fell to the ground, his dad gave it mouth to mouth and the bird quickly flew away, unharmed.

Mrs. Mahomes, (Patrick's) mom that for his 7th birthday, they bought him a German Shepherd, which he aptly named "Touchdown."

When young Patrick entered into the 9th grade, he easily beat out three seniors for the starting quarterback's job, and he had a four-year won-loss record of 40-0; including one game where his team beat their opponent 103-7.

Patty led his team, the Davy Crockett HS Volunteers of Tyler, Texas, to four Texas state 5A championships.

During his senior year, Patrick set the all-state record by throwing 13 touchdown passes in a single game, when he beat the Galveston High Hurricanes 91-3.

Hollywood film critic Rocco Areola, says that Patrick's film titled, "Hey Y'all, Injuries Ain't Shit," clearly shows that Patty is a highly gifted actor, who reminds him of a young Al Pacino.