Super Bowl LVII MVP Player Patrick Mahomes To Star In His Autobiographical Movie "Hey Y'all, Injuries Ain't Shit."

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 19 February 2023

image for Super Bowl LVII MVP Player Patrick Mahomes To Star In His Autobiographical Movie "Hey Y'all, Injuries Ain't Shit."
"One of the best sports movies I have ever seen." -TOM BRADY

KANSAS CITY - (Sports Satire) - Hollywood beckoned and the Super Bowl's MVP player, said, here I am y'all.

Patrick Mahomes' business manager, has announced that Patrick has agreed to star as himself in the new autobiography film from Tri-Moon Pictures.

Mahomes, who was given his very first toy football at the age of 9 days, began tossing around the toy pigskin at the age of 2.

Patrick's father said that little "Patty" could toss the ball a total of 65 yards, at the young age of 4.

Once he even hit a blue jay in flight, but luckily when the bird fell to the ground, his dad gave it mouth to mouth and the bird quickly flew away, unharmed.

Mrs. Mahomes, (Patrick's) mom that for his 7th birthday, they bought him a German Shepherd, which he aptly named "Touchdown."

When young Patrick entered into the 9th grade, he easily beat out three seniors for the starting quarterback's job, and he had a four-year won-loss record of 40-0; including one game where his team beat their opponent 103-7.

Patty led his team, the Davy Crockett HS Volunteers of Tyler, Texas, to four Texas state 5A championships.

During his senior year, Patrick set the all-state record by throwing 13 touchdown passes in a single game, when he beat the Galveston High Hurricanes 91-3.

Hollywood film critic Rocco Areola, says that Patrick's film titled, "Hey Y'all, Injuries Ain't Shit," clearly shows that Patty is a highly gifted actor, who reminds him of a young Al Pacino.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Super Bowl

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more