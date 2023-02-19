WWE legend Goldberg laments Super Bowl halftime show didn’t include any country line dancing

Funny story written by dcomer

Sunday, 19 February 2023

image for WWE legend Goldberg laments Super Bowl halftime show didn’t include any country line dancing
Left, left, left, left, kick!

Tulsa, Oklahoma native Bill Goldberg recently took exception to Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 halftime performance by sharing on his “CarCast” podcast that he ‘was disgusted by it’.

However, when pressed for further clarification as to what specifically about her show disgusted him, Goldberg went on to explain that he loves Rihanna’s music but only while doing such dances as the ‘Tush Push’, the ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ and the ‘Slap Leather’.

Goldberg was further quoted as saying, “Hey brotha, that’s some real dancing right there, not what they was doing up on the stage. I mean you think that was dancing? And why can’t we all just get along? I blame the Libertards for this…”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
RihannaSuper Bowl

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more