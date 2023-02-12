The San Jose Earthquake Defeats The Red Devils of Manchester United

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 12 February 2023

image for The San Jose Earthquake Defeats The Red Devils of Manchester United
A Man U player says they lost the game because of the horrible smog.

SAN JOSE, California - (Sports Satire) - Sportsapalooza reports that the San Jose Earthquake defeated the Manchester United Red Devils by a score of 3-0.

San Jose goalie J.T. Marcinkowski had 13 fantastic blocks during the entire game. He noted that before the game he had eaten a family order of McDonalds McFries.

Manchester U player Jadon Sancho was injured when he slipped on a hot dog wiener that one of the opposing fans had tossed onto the playing field.

Red Devils fielder Wout Weghorst was flagged when he shot the finger at a group of Earthquake fans, who taunted him by calling him the SOB word.

The game was halted temporarily (for 4 minutes) when a mudslide hit the parking lot.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

