Manchester United Fined For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

MANCHESTER, England - (Sports Satire) - The Manchester Morning Manc Newspaper has just learned that the Premier League has hit Man U with a very hefty fine.

The fine was due to the fact that in a game with Tottenham Hot Spur one of the Red Devil players angrily took out a knife and he popped the soccer ball in anger after he was reprimanded for using extreme profanity in front of a group of kids from Liverpool.

Newspaper reporter Cutter Shiloh said that he witnessed Man U player Kirby Kittatini, take out a Swiss Army Knife and stab the ball at least three times.

SIDENOTE: The Man U owners say that they will pay the $13,000 fine, but they will issue an appeal with The World Soccer Federation (WSF) on grounds of Nolo Wittnessini Facto.