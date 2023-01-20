'Toilet Breaks' - New Way to win Big Tennis Matches

The latest way to give an edge to your Tennis game is Strategic Toilet Breaks and many of them.

You also have to be an excellent Tennis player - but the Toilet break properly used can Demoralize your opponent, break his Concentration, knock him off his Stride - and give him an all around bad game.

It is much more useful than trying to win by playing well.

And you can rest up and come back stronger (but Lighter) than ever. Meanwhile your opponent is standing around in the Sun weakening.

The Male tennis players learned it from the Ladies - who possibly thought it up first. But the Men 'weaponized' it.

The Umpires have caught on to this Trick and are denying some toilet breaks in High level matches.

Some Guys who really do have to go to the Bathroom are being punished by the Few who use this Shitty tactic to spoil the Game.

(Report brought to you by the Porta - Toilet Writer Bot)

(Toilets are Important)