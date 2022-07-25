The Reason Why A French Tennis Player Was Disqualified From The Wimbledon Tournament

Long time tennis fans say that Claude Jean Du Poupon's expletives make John McEnroe's sound like a Vatican nun.

WIMBLEDON, England - (Satire News) - The Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Guild (WTTG) has finally announced why French tennis player Claude Jean Du Poupon, 27, was disqualified.

According to France's Ooh La La News Agency, Du Poupon, who has a temper worse that the legendary John McEnroe, was disqualified from the tournament when after one of his balls was called outside of the line by the London line judge, the Frenchman went totally ballistic!

Du Poupon erupted with a diatribe of the most horribly vile, nasty, and vulgar words known to civilized man.

One of the Wimbledon fans, Brutus Limerick, 37, who works as a lumberjack in a lumberjack camp in Oregon, said that the filthy words that Du Poupon uttered would make even the most hardened lumberjack blush.

Meanwhile Claude Jean Du Poupon explained his outburst by saying that prior to his match he had a tremendous sugar-rush after eating three chocolate Hershey Bars, two Dunkin' Donuts, and about 25 peanut M&M's.

SIDENOTE: A spokesperson for the WTTG has said that Du Poupon, will be fined $22,000 [US], and he will be barred from ever setting foot in the United Kingdom again.

