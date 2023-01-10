A Sexy Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Will Soon Become The Bride of A Multi-Billionaire Egyptian Prince

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 10 January 2023

image for A Sexy Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Will Soon Become The Bride of A Multi-Billionaire Egyptian Prince
Madison Powergate, from Dallas Cowboys cheerleader to Egyptian Princess - She's one lucky rah-rah girl.

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Reporter Tortilla Torres with The Sports Mirror has just revealed that a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, just spoke with her and informed her that she has resigned from the world-famous cheerleading squad.

Madison Powergate, 23, who has cheered the Cowboys on for the past three years, has resigned and she will be moving to Cairo, Egypt.

Miss Powergate, who has what Jerry Jones, has called, the most perfect looking vajayjay that he has ever seen, will soon become the American-born bride of Prince Afu Shimboozi, 51, who is the prince of Egypt, and is reportedly wrote billions.

SIDENOTE: US information guru Andy Cohen revealed that as of December, 2022, Prince Abu is worth $17.3 billion.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

