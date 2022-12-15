London's Wembley Stadium To Get A Huge Upgrade

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 December 2022

"Improvements to the old girl were long overdue true dat." -KING CHARLES III

LONDON - (Satire World) - The World of Soccer Magazine writer Fifi Tripoli, is proud to announce that one of the most famous stadiums in the world will be getting a huge, much-needed upgrade improvement.

Wembley Stadium, which is almost as popular as New York City's Yankee Stadium, will see construction on an additional 7,603 seats, new, state-of-the-art goal netting, and brand new laminated penalty cards.

Stadium chief groundskeeper Reginal F. Regency, 78, notes that the cost will be passed on to the British taxpayers.

One London native identified as Otto F. Nutterberger, angrily said, "Bloody fuck no mate, I duzzn't even like the bloomin' short shorts sissy sport - I'm a rough and tumble rugby bloke, meself, I am true dat, innit!"

