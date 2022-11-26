A United Kingdom Rugby Player Is Caught In Portugal With 30 Pounds of Marijuana In His Tesla Truck

EL GUAPO, PORTUGAL - (Satire News) - A player who plays for The Wanking Warriors of The English Premiership Rugby Union was caught with 30 pounds of refined Swiss marijuana in a suitcase in his Tesla truck.

The player identified as Rolf P. Gladstone told the Portuguese authorities he has no idea how the hell the cannabis got into his truck.

Gladstone, who admits to be addicted to sports gambling notes that although it is a well known fact that he owes £42,000 in gambling debts he says that he is puzzled as to how so much weed could get into his truck.

Meanwhile, Rugby officials have temporarily suspended Gladstone with pay, while they conduct their own investigation.