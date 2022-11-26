A United Kingdom Rugby Player Is Caught In Portugal With 30 Pounds of Marijuana In His Tesla Truck

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 November 2022

image for A United Kingdom Rugby Player Is Caught In Portugal With 30 Pounds of Marijuana In His Tesla Truck
Rolf P. Gladstone is shown at the far left side of the photo.

EL GUAPO, PORTUGAL - (Satire News) - A player who plays for The Wanking Warriors of The English Premiership Rugby Union was caught with 30 pounds of refined Swiss marijuana in a suitcase in his Tesla truck.

The player identified as Rolf P. Gladstone told the Portuguese authorities he has no idea how the hell the cannabis got into his truck.

Gladstone, who admits to be addicted to sports gambling notes that although it is a well known fact that he owes £42,000 in gambling debts he says that he is puzzled as to how so much weed could get into his truck.

Meanwhile, Rugby officials have temporarily suspended Gladstone with pay, while they conduct their own investigation.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
DrugsRugby

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more