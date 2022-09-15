Sixteen-Year-Old, 6-Foot-5-Inch Tall Barron Trump's Goal Is To One Day Play In The NBA

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 September 2022

image for Sixteen-Year-Old, 6-Foot-5-Inch Tall Barron Trump's Goal Is To One Day Play In The NBA
"My little brother likes LeBron 100 times more than he likes Donaldo." -IVANKA TRUMP

MANHATTAN - (Sports Satire) - Barron Trump is nothing like his ignorant, stupid, racist father, Donaldo Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

Barron who stands 6-foot-5 towers over his father who says he's 6-foot-2, but is actually 5-foot-10.

Melania, who is estranged from the Toxic Trump (aka DJT) says that little Barron has more class in one of his ear lobes than her asshole "Husbandt," has in his entire 349½ pound body of whale blubber.

According to Sportsapalooza's Pia Confetti, Barron's dream is to one day play in the NBA.

Barron is being tutored by none other than LeBron James, who just happens to be Barron's mother's boyfriend.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

