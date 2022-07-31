LeBron James Has Been Giving Melania Trump's Son Barron, Basketball Lessons

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 31 July 2022

image for LeBron James Has Been Giving Melania Trump's Son Barron, Basketball Lessons
"LeBron and Melly are as close as salt and pepper shakers." -ZORRO LA BAMBA

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - One of the greatest NBA players to ever dribble a basketball has been giving Barron Trump, some fundamental basketball lessons.

James spoke with his good friend Sports Bet Gazette writer Zorro La Bamba, and he wanted to make it clear that he cannot stand the orange complected douche bag (aka Trump), who he hates more than a circus fat lady hates dieting.

LeBron said that the reason why he is showing the 6-foot-5-inch tall Barron the basketball ropes is because Melania asked him to, and he is infatuated with the hot, long-legged, sexy Slovenian beauty.

James winked and remarked that he and Melania have had several one-on-one basketball sessions and he revealed to La Bamba that it was fucking hard to concentrate while watching Melania bending over dressed in her tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts.

SIDENOTE: Zorro commented that LeBron and Melly both share a love for hip hop music including rap songs by Yo Yo Afro Woke, Lil Yo Sista Gurl, and The Fa Shizzle Ma Nizzle Chumpz.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

