HOUSTON - (Sports Satire) - Even with losing super star Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins, the high-flying Astros are still dominating the entire MLB.

Sports writers from all over the nation, including Sports Bet Gazette scribe Zorro La Bamba are all astounded at the "Amazing Astros," who seem a sure bet to be in the 2022 World Series.

Team manager Dusty "The Winner" Baker told La Bamba that his team has a win-loss record of 85 and 48, and are playing hotter than the temperatures in the Lone Star state (Texas).

Super star 2nd baseman Jose Altuve has said that even with losing Correa the 'Stros are still kicking butt and taking names.

SIDENOTE: Houston 1st baseman Yuli Gurriel said that his fellow Cuban countrymen love him so much that 91% say that they would vote for him to be the president of Cuba.