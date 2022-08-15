A Major League Baseball Umpire Is Suspended For Throwing Gang Signs During a MLB Game

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CHICAGO - (Sports Satire) - A veteran MLB umpire has received an 8-day suspension from baseball commissioner Rob "The Man" Manfred.

According to The Sports Bet Gazette, umpire Tony "Strike! Azalea received the suspension for his illegal gesture, which occurred during the 7th inning of a game between Windy City rivals The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

After calling a third strike on Cubs centerfielder Ian Happ,the batter mouthed an expletive under his breath.

Azalea clearly heard it and he confronted number 8, who uttered two more expletives.

At that point, the veteran ump threw down some gang signs that many people in the stands recognized as being signs used by rival gang members with the Crips and the Bloods.

Azalea tried to say that because it was so damn hot his hands were simply cramping. Commissioner Manfred did not buy that excuse for one minute.

SIDENOTE: The Cubbies beat the Sox 8 to 7.