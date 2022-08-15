A Major League Baseball Umpire Is Suspended For Throwing Gang Signs During a MLB Game

Tony The "Gang Sign Thrower" has received an 8-game suspension.

CHICAGO - (Sports Satire) - A veteran MLB umpire has received an 8-day suspension from baseball commissioner Rob "The Man" Manfred.

According to The Sports Bet Gazette, umpire Tony "Strike! Azalea received the suspension for his illegal gesture, which occurred during the 7th inning of a game between Windy City rivals The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

After calling a third strike on Cubs centerfielder Ian Happ,the batter mouthed an expletive under his breath.

Azalea clearly heard it and he confronted number 8, who uttered two more expletives.

At that point, the veteran ump threw down some gang signs that many people in the stands recognized as being signs used by rival gang members with the Crips and the Bloods.

Azalea tried to say that because it was so damn hot his hands were simply cramping. Commissioner Manfred did not buy that excuse for one minute.

SIDENOTE: The Cubbies beat the Sox 8 to 7.

