Baseball: The Bakersfield Bakers Clobber The Duluth Doodlebugs 19-1

BAKERSFIELD, California - (Sports Satire) - The Turnstile Review reports that the Bakersfield Bakers stomped the Duluth Doodlebugs 19-1.

The Bakers, who are coached by former MLB superstar, Mario Miguel Tostitios, are one of the best hitting teams in all of baseball; including "The Bigs."

Tostitos, who wears #7, just like his boyhood idol, Mickey Mantle of the The New York Yankees, was noted for hitting a homerun and trotting around the bases backwards.

Buckaroo Kazoo with The Turnstile Review said that every starting player on the Bakers team hit a homerun.

Even the Bakersfield starting pitcher, Roscoe "Blaze" Blizzard hit two homeruns. He also stuck out 17 Doddlebugs and only walked one.

A record-setting 8,931 fans attended the game which featured a seventh inning accordion player, Lazlo Lazitta, 75, who beautifully played the most famous accordion song of all-time, "Lady of Spain."

SIDENOTE: It should be noted that The Duluth Doodlebugs were only able to field a total of eight players, because the rest of the players were hung-over from a party from the night before.