SAN FRANCISCO - (Sports Satire) - The American Food News Agency, formerly The American Foodie News Agency, has announced that the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry has just gotten into the restaurant business.

Curry has partnered with famed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has provided dozens of her personal Indian food recipes, including Butter Chicken Smothered in Japapeno Juice, Deep Fried Chutney Noodle Bits Simmered In Mogen David Wine, Yogurtized Korma Surprise, and Stephen's favorite Mutter Paneer Cottage Cheese Cubes Basted in Allemand Onion Sauce.

Pri, as she is called, is the wife of singer Nick Jonas. The Indian beauty was the 2000 Miss World Beauty Pageant winner, and she has also appeared in a commercial for Eau de Taj Mahal Perfume.

SIDENOTE: Miss Chopra said that if the restaurant is a success, and there is no reason why it shouldn't be, her and Stephen plan on opening a second restaurant in Brooklyn and maybe a third one in Natchitoches, Louisiana.