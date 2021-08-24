Golden State Warriors Super Star Stephen Curry’s Dad and Mom Have Filed For Divorce

OAKLAND – (Sports Satire) – According to Bedroom Pillow Talk, two of the most famous NBA courtside fans have just filed for the “Big D.”

Dell and Sonya Curry, told BPT's Carolina Chipotle, that after 33 years of marriage, the rigors of attending so many basketball games simply put a huge dent in their sex life.

They said that Dell would attend son Stephen's Golden State Warriors games and Sonya would attend son Seth's Philadelphia 76ers games.

Sonya then added somewhat tongue-in-cheek that her “Big O’s” simply turned into “Little O’s” and then into “Litty Bitty O’s.”

Dell remarked that after Sonya put on two pounds he just lost physical, mental, emotional, and sexual interest.

When NBA super star son, Stephen was asked for a comment, he smiled and said that his Mom is getting custody of him and his two brothers, and that his dad is getting the couple’s pet Shetland pony “Warrior” and the stealth yacht the “Warrior Queen.”