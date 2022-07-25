Stephen Curry of The World Champion Golden State Warriors Buys His 3-Year-Old a Clear Mouthpiece Just Like The One He Uses

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - The NBA world champion Golden State Warriors are happy to report that their super star MVP player has decided to pass up the fabulous offer that was offered to him by the owner of The Boston Celtics.

Curry told Sherwood Frisbee with The Sporting Chance Magazine that he and his wife Ayesha sat down and had a long discussion, but in the end they decided that they would rather stay in sunny California than move to the cold weather of Massachusetts.

Stephen told Mr. Frisbee, that he has just purchased two cases of clear mouthpiece guards for his little 3-year-old son Canon.

Curry noted that Canon, who has a cannon for an arm loves, the new mouthpieces more than he loves playing video games, watching "I Love Lucy" reruns, eating M&Ms, and playing with his $4,000 Bezos-Musk Inc., iPad.

SIDENOTE: Sporting Chance Magazine is reporting that Stephen and Canon will be appearing in a commercial for McDonald's, in which the two shoot side-by side 3-pointers while eating Big Macs.