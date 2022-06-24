The Boston Celtics Offer Stephen Curry Twice The Salary That The Golden State Warriors Are Paying Him

"Stephen Curry is the greatest basketball player that I have ever seen." -MICHAEL JORDAN

BOSTON - (Sports Satire) - The owner of the Boston Celtics who got beat by the Golden State Warriors have decided to make the NBA Finals MVP (Stephen Curry) an extremely lucrative offer to leave GS and play for the Celtics.

Team owner Wycliffe "Moneybags" Grousbeck said that his grandfather always instilled the saying in him "If You Can't Beat 'em - Join 'em."

So the Wyster says that he wants Curry to join his Leprechaun team, so that next year the Celtics will kick the Warriors ass and take names.

The owner has even offered to personally drive Steph and his family to the TD Garden, where the Celtics play their home games.

He also said that he will even give the 3-point shooting master 3.4% ownership in the Celtics team, plus 13% ownership in his Moneybags Boston Bean Co, and 17% ownership in his seafood restaurant Lobsters "R" Us.

SIDENOTE. Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that Steph and his wife Ayesha are seriously contemplating the very nice offer.

