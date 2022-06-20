Looking To The Future - The Golden State Warriors Want To Sign Stephen Curry's 3-Year-Old Son

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 June 2022

image for Looking To The Future - The Golden State Warriors Want To Sign Stephen Curry's 3-Year-Old Son
"Yo! That little Canon Curry is the best three-year-old basketball player in the entire universe!" -LEBRON JAMES

SAN FRANCISCO - (Sports Satire) - The Golden State Warriors are the new NBA champs and the owners and executives of the club are not wasting any time as they are already looking to the future.

One of the team's owners and chief executives Joseph Steven Lacob, met with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, at San Francisco's Enchanted Enchilada Restaurant.

Lacob told the Curry's that he had seen videos of their three-year-old son, Caron, shooting baskets in the backyard of the couple's $31.7 million mansion in Montecito, where rich celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Black Kitty Meow Meow live.

The video was shot by Ayesha and it showed little Canon making basket after basket from the 30-foot, 3-point range.

Lacob said that the little bitty fella made 27, 3-pointers in a row.

SIDENOTE: Steven Lacob told the Currys that he wants to sign little Canon, who has a cannon for an arm, to a 10-year, billion dollar contract starting when Canon turns 18, in 2037.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
NBAStephen Curry

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more