An Amarillo Bronc-Busting Cowgirl Rides a Bronc That No Cowboy Has Been Able To Ride

SAN ANTONIO - (Sports Satire) - The Annual San Antonio Yippee-Ki-Yay Rodeo & Livestock Exhibit was recently held in The Alamodome.

The event included all kinds of rodeo events including bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and saddle bronc riding.

Sportsapalooza reporter Pia Confetti attended the event for the third year in a row and she loved it. She said that she had never seen so many cowboys drinking beer, so many kiddoes eating hot dogs, and so many cowgirls looking so gosh darn sexy.

Confetti said that her favorite event is the women's bronc busting event. She noted that this year's winner (again) was petite, 5-foot-4-inch tall Missy Skytrain of Amarillo, Texas.

Pia said that Missy rode a horse named "Laredo Lightning," a horse that no cowboy in the entire state of Texas has ever been able to ride.

Missy has won the women's event for the past three years in a row.

She said that her grandpa Silus "Buck" Coldbrew first put her on top of a bucking horse when she was only 2-years-old.

Missy said she loved it and when she grew up, she got married on a bucking horse that she personally broke.

SIDENOTE: Missy, who has been divorced for seven weeks, received a first place trophy, along with $4,000, and a brand new pair of Annie Oakley Designer Cowgirl Boots.