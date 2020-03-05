An Amazing Kentucky Racehorse Named Witch Hunt Has Won 10 of His First 10 Races

SONORA, Kentucky – The thoroughbred horse racing industry is amazed at a 2-year-old stallion that literally runs like the wind, as they say up in Chicago.

The horse, named Witch Hunt, has entered ten races and has won each one. And won by an average margin of 19 lengths.

Witch Hunt is owned by Aldino and Shawnette Kestenbaum of Sonora. The couple purchased Witch Hunt on December 13, 2019 for $795.

The horse is quite unique in that it only has three legs. Yes, Witch Hunt has an artificial right front leg that is strapped on just before each race.

Racing experts throughout the world are baffled at how a three-legged horse can even run, much less win the 10 races he has entered.

Witch Hunt’s trainer Buck Summerfork was asked how the horse does it. He just smiled, winked, and said that Witchy, as he calls him, just doesn’t know that he is handicapped.

Jockey Max Jose Del Burrito, who has ridden Witch Hunt in all ten races, was asked why the horse is so good.

Del Burrito, who is from Panama, replied, “Well, I tells tu ju dees. When dee gate chee opens I weesper tu Wishhunt ieen hees ear, ok bro, less go and if ju ween I geeve tu ju an extra gallon of jur mostest favorite oats. And hoober dam dee horsey he takes uff and damn eat, eat ease all I can dues tu keep my ass from falling uff uf heem.”

IN CLOSING – Witch Hunt is the son of Duchess Double Click and Giddy Up Horsey.