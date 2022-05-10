Danica Patrick Is Coming Out of Retirement - She'll Race In The Atlanta War Between The States 400

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 10 May 2022

"Danica Patrick can put happy feelings in my groin region quicker than any other woman." -AARON RODGERS

ATLANTA - (Sports Satire) - The sexiest and prettiest NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, told Skin Flix Illustrated Magazine writer Hank Bangbocker, that lately she has been so bored she's been watching rerurns of weather on the Weather Channel.

The hot, sexy, delicious woman about whom Aaron Rodgers recently said can make his football tee stand up quicker than even the hottest Dallas Cowboy cheerleader, will be racing in the Atlanta War Between The States 400.

Danni, as Aaron calls her, noted that there is nothing that can make her damper 'down there' than sitting behind the wheel of a race car and flying around the race track at 205 miles per hour.

Ms. Patrick paused for a moment, combed her long black locks, and with a shyistic smile commented, "Well except when I think of my Rodgy tickling my belly button with his oversized tongue." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

