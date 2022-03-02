The Stunningly Sexy 2nd Grade Teacher From Louisiana Is Dating Rob Gronkowski of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 2 March 2022

image for The Stunningly Sexy 2nd Grade Teacher From Louisiana Is Dating Rob Gronkowski of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gronk did not know that Tammy had been voted as having "The Most Beautiful Pussy In Louisiana." Yeah right!"

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana – (Sports Satire) – Sports Bet Gazette has just broken the story that the 2nd grade teacher from Lake Charles, who was recently voted as having “The Most Beautiful Puss In Louisiana," is dating Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Zorro La Bamba with SBG spoke with Tammy St. Beauregard at Crawdad Daddy’s Cajun & Creole Diner.

He was astounded at the stunningly erotic body that Miss Beau, as her 2nd grade students call her has.

He asked her how her life has changed since winning the highly prestigious title.

The 26-year-old beauty flashed a million dollar smile and replied that now, when she meets some guy, right away he glances down at her pubic region.

Tammy stated that it does not bother her, unless they start making these weird-as-shit gargling noises.

When asked how she met the “Gronk” as Rob is called, she smiled, licked her sexy lips and said that he just texted her one day.

When asked where he got her cell phone number, she replied that she thinks that her school’s principal, who is a big Tampa Bay Bucs fan, gave it to him.

SIDENOTE: La Bamba pointed out that Rob and Tammy have fallen head-over-heals in love with each other.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Rob Gronkowski

