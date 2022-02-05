The Reason Why The Winner of The Men’s Monobob Sled Event Was Disqualified

Saturday, 5 February 2022

image for The Reason Why The Winner of The Men’s Monobob Sled Event Was Disqualified
Jean Claude DuFoofoo will be filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Beijing Winter Olympics Committee.

BEIJING, China – (Winter Olympics Satire) – The first controversial issue has reared it’s ugly head at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The first place finisher, in the Mens Monosled event, a Frenchman from Paris, Jean Claude DuFoofoo, won the gold medal, but was soon disqualified when it was learned that he did not use the standard bobsledding clothing.

A rep for the Olympic Committee stated that DuFoofoo was found to have been wearing women’s underwear, including a Maidenform 40-D bra, size 9 pink J.Lo Designer string bikini thong panties, and a Joan-of-Arc Glow-in-the-Dark Pantiliner.

DuFoofoo told the committee rep that he really and truly does not remember putting on the women’s items.

SIDENOTE: DuFoofoo has already hired the services of famed American attorney Gloria Allred, who says she will soon be filing a $3.9 million lawsuit against the Olympic organization on grounds of Transcrossatorial Genderitis.

