Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Retires and Plans To Open Up A Video Porn Shop

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 29 January 2022

image for Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Retires and Plans To Open Up A Video Porn Shop
When Ben was in Pop Warner football he was so gigantic he played Defensive Tackle.

PITTSBURGH – (Sports Satire) – “Big Ben” played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 seasons.

Roethlisberger stood 6 ft. 5 ins. and weighed 241, and he was extremely hard hard to bring down without the use of a taser.

In fact several opposing defensive ends ended up with injuries after “Big Ben” fell on them.

Turnstile Review writer Buckaroo Kazoo interviewed BenRo at a local McDonalds and he asked him what his retirement plans were.

He commented that he was thinking about buying a cruise ship, but then added that he plans to take it easy, and he’ll be opening up a video porn shop instead.

BenRo added that he also wants to travel to faraway exotic places such as Dubai, Shanghai, Milwaukee, and Macadamia.

