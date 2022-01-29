Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Retires and Plans To Open Up A Video Porn Shop

PITTSBURGH – (Sports Satire) – “Big Ben” played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 seasons.
Roethlisberger stood 6 ft. 5 ins. and weighed 241, and he was extremely hard hard to bring down without the use of a taser.
In fact several opposing defensive ends ended up with injuries after “Big Ben” fell on them.
Turnstile Review writer Buckaroo Kazoo interviewed BenRo at a local McDonalds and he asked him what his retirement plans were.
He commented that he was thinking about buying a cruise ship, but then added that he plans to take it easy, and he’ll be opening up a video porn shop instead.
BenRo added that he also wants to travel to faraway exotic places such as Dubai, Shanghai, Milwaukee, and Macadamia.