Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Retires and Plans To Open Up A Video Porn Shop

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PITTSBURGH – (Sports Satire) – “Big Ben” played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 seasons.

Roethlisberger stood 6 ft. 5 ins. and weighed 241, and he was extremely hard hard to bring down without the use of a taser.

In fact several opposing defensive ends ended up with injuries after “Big Ben” fell on them.

Turnstile Review writer Buckaroo Kazoo interviewed BenRo at a local McDonalds and he asked him what his retirement plans were.

He commented that he was thinking about buying a cruise ship, but then added that he plans to take it easy, and he’ll be opening up a video porn shop instead.

BenRo added that he also wants to travel to faraway exotic places such as Dubai, Shanghai, Milwaukee, and Macadamia.