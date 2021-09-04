"Is that it then?" Asks sad swingball

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 4 September 2021

image for "Is that it then?" Asks sad swingball
Swingball - Hallejulah

After spending the summer in the garden, slightly rusty swingball set Leonardo Flumpski is feeling slightly sad.

'Yes. there I was' said Flumpski 'standing in the garden, waiting for someone to play with me, I mean people don't even need a partner with me, do they? I had a lot of fun, and obviously, my ball aches a little after a summer of fun for everyone else, but is that really it for this year?'

Flumpski has found temporary accommodation in the shed, with a cricket ball, a space hopper with a slow puncture, a pair of old wellington boots, and a snooker cue.

'It is fine here, really, it is dry, and everything, but sometimes I just want to be out there, reminding the family of the fun they could be having with me'.

Owner Philip Higginbottom added 'I just leave things in the shed, because I can't be bothered taking them to the skip'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
gamesKidsSummer

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more