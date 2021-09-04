"Is that it then?" Asks sad swingball

After spending the summer in the garden, slightly rusty swingball set Leonardo Flumpski is feeling slightly sad.

'Yes. there I was' said Flumpski 'standing in the garden, waiting for someone to play with me, I mean people don't even need a partner with me, do they? I had a lot of fun, and obviously, my ball aches a little after a summer of fun for everyone else, but is that really it for this year?'

Flumpski has found temporary accommodation in the shed, with a cricket ball, a space hopper with a slow puncture, a pair of old wellington boots, and a snooker cue.

'It is fine here, really, it is dry, and everything, but sometimes I just want to be out there, reminding the family of the fun they could be having with me'.

Owner Philip Higginbottom added 'I just leave things in the shed, because I can't be bothered taking them to the skip'