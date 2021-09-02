Where's Michael? - the Where's Wally for the modern age

Anyone who is looking for a fun, up to date alternative to Where's Wallie? now has the exciting game of Where's Michael?

Based on the real-life escapades of government tea-boy Michael Gove, Where's Michael? players have already found him in a nightclub in Aberdeen, all over West Minster, running home when he spies a paparazzi outside his house, avoiding newspapers, avoiding all types of fun, and wanting to live a quiet life, as most of us do these days.

However, players of the game have seen him all over the place. Maybe a lot of people are bored. Maybe a lot of people look like Michael Gove.

Have you played yet? If you do play, please let us know how you get on with it all.