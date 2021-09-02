Where's Michael? - the Where's Wally for the modern age

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 2 September 2021

image for Where's Michael? - the Where's Wally for the modern age
There's no one else here, I may just as well walk.

Anyone who is looking for a fun, up to date alternative to Where's Wallie? now has the exciting game of Where's Michael?

Based on the real-life escapades of government tea-boy Michael Gove, Where's Michael? players have already found him in a nightclub in Aberdeen, all over West Minster, running home when he spies a paparazzi outside his house, avoiding newspapers, avoiding all types of fun, and wanting to live a quiet life, as most of us do these days.

However, players of the game have seen him all over the place. Maybe a lot of people are bored. Maybe a lot of people look like Michael Gove.

Have you played yet? If you do play, please let us know how you get on with it all.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
games

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more