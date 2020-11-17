Chris Paul Is Leaving The Oklahoma City Thunder For The Left Coast

OKLAHOMA CITY - (Sports Satire) – Chris Paul, with The Oklahoma City Thunder, has finally gotten his wish, and is leaving the Thunder, and being shipped out west to join the Phoenix Suns.

Sports Bet Gazette has been reporting that Paul was most likely going to end up in the land of the Saguaro Cactus, heat waves, and dust - lots and lots of dust.

The Suns had to give up 5 players to get Chris, but it is one of those types of trade where everyone is happy, even the cheerleaders.

In fact, Thunder’s coach Billy Donovan, upon finalizing the 5 for 1 deal, told Sun’s coach, Monty Williams, “No backs!”

Paul is regarded as the master of the pick-and-roll, the jump-and-shoot, and the squat-and-kick.

On the negative side, he does have a history of having hamstring issues, nose twitches, and intermittent jock itch, which he says he is controlling daily with 14 mgs. of Crotchagonnapreen.