Chris Paul Is Leaving The Oklahoma City Thunder For The Left Coast

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

image for Chris Paul Is Leaving The Oklahoma City Thunder For The Left Coast
A friend of Chris Paul's says the superstar has been wanting to leave Oklahoma, aka Tornado Alley, for a long time.

OKLAHOMA CITY - (Sports Satire) – Chris Paul, with The Oklahoma City Thunder, has finally gotten his wish, and is leaving the Thunder, and being shipped out west to join the Phoenix Suns.

Sports Bet Gazette has been reporting that Paul was most likely going to end up in the land of the Saguaro Cactus, heat waves, and dust - lots and lots of dust.

The Suns had to give up 5 players to get Chris, but it is one of those types of trade where everyone is happy, even the cheerleaders.

In fact, Thunder’s coach Billy Donovan, upon finalizing the 5 for 1 deal, told Sun’s coach, Monty Williams, “No backs!”

Paul is regarded as the master of the pick-and-roll, the jump-and-shoot, and the squat-and-kick.

On the negative side, he does have a history of having hamstring issues, nose twitches, and intermittent jock itch, which he says he is controlling daily with 14 mgs. of Crotchagonnapreen.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Chris PaulNBAOklahoma City Thunder

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more