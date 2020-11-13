Kilts, sporrans and 'tossing' their cabers prove Scotland still have 'mega-ginger-balls!'

NOT EDITED No underwear needed as Scottish footy players flashed their 'necessaries' in Zagreb proving this great, tiny nation, is back among Europe's elite, with or without Brexit!

The renowned Tartan Army, sporting ginger bonces, knocked-knees, ginger balls, and milk-white legs, will invade the Sassenachs and show then what real men are about!

English footy fan wimps will run for cover when real footy fans from North of the Border, showing passion and hate for their Brit brethren, cause havoc with their bagpipes dangling and, flashing their parts when the wind blows high; tartan underpants, never!

Scotch Whisky will flow like Scottish rivers flow down Highland Mountains. Kilted warriors will run riot punching the lights out of stroppy English hooligans, and others who dare cross their path. It will be the Battle of Culloden refought, but his time the Highlanders will slaughter everything and everyone in their path (in footy terms)!

Euro 2021 will be the year of Davids fighting Goliaths! And after qualifying, Scotland is destined to haunt the footy world just like Nessie has haunted Japanese thrill seeker mind's ever since the Daily Mirror faked a rubber duck swimming in Sean Connery's bath tub; bless him wherever he is resting!

Congratulations to the mighty Scots, we will never forget what the English did to you way back when, and what the mighty Roman Empire could never do, climb Hadrian's wall! Jaggedone, hopes you seek revenge with impunity to show the world; Scotland are the Bravest, and England's footy team are a bunch of multi-millionaire wannabes, who buckle at the knees every time the Germans blow them away in a penalty shoot-out!

A night in Zagreb, we will never forget!!!