Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Says Ndamukong Suh is The Dirtiest Player in Football

GREEN BAY – (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is extremely upset at the fact that Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh was not called for several flagrant penalties.

Rodgers pointed out that Suh is the dirtiest and smelliest football player in the entire NFL.

He noted that Suh has a habit of trying to poke opposing quarterbacks in their nostrils.

Danica Patrick's ex-boyfriend said that nostril poking was actually invented by Suh several years ago.

He pointed out that, when done correctly, it causes the quarterback to lose his equilibrium, and possibly toss an interception or maybe even vomit.

Rodgers added that Suh also carries a container filled with a sticky substance that he rubs on the quarterback’s throwing hand, when he sacks the quarterback.

Several NFL quarterbacks have threatened to file a lawsuit against the player, who makes former dirty NFL players of the past, like Mike Ditka and Dick Butkus, seem like McDonalds fry cooks.

Rodgers told Zorro La Bamba, with the Sports Bet Gazette, that the next time he faces Ndamukong Suh, he is going to put a can of mace in his pants.