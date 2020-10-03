40 Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Are Tested For The Coronapalooza Virus and 2 Tested Positive

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 3 October 2020

image for 40 Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Are Tested For The Coronapalooza Virus and 2 Tested Positive
All of the 38 Cowboy cheerleaders have agreed to wear the haz-mat suits.

DALLAS – (Sports Satire) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Sports Territory Magazine, that two of the forty Cowboy cheerleaders have contracted the C-19 virus.

He said that Samantha Winnipeg, 27, and Cleo Denderdoogan, 24, will be quarantined at a local Holiday Inn for 14 days.

Jones said that the other 38 cheerleaders will now be required to wear haz-mat suits, when they are on the sidelines cheering on the Cowboys.

Jones talked to Kelli Finglass, who is the director of the cheerleaders, and was told that some of the girls say they will not wear the haz-mat outfits because they’re hideous, hot as hell, and they weigh 17 pounds.

Jones commented that he has a list with over 7,000 names of gorgeously sexy girls who would give their left nipple to be a member of the greatest cheerleading organization in the world.

Finglass said that the 38 cheerleaders agreed to gladly wear their haz-mat suits.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
